EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2268
- The dollar’s sell-off extended, profit-taking may help it ahead of the weekend.
- US data was mixed, with Initial Jobless Claims up to 885K in the week ended Dec 11.
- EUR/USD keeps running could correct extreme overbought conditions.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.2270, its highest since April 2018 as speculative interest continued to sell the greenback following a dovish US Federal Reserve. The focus remains on a US coronavirus-relief package and Brexit negotiations, which underpin investors´ mood, despite no news on progress in any of them. The dollar remained under selling pressure throughout the day, finishing it near its lows against most major rivals.
European inflation was confirmed at -0.3% YoY in November, while US data was mixed. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 11 jumped to 885K, worse than anticipated. The December Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey contracted to 11.1 from 26.3. On a positive note, Housing starts were up in November by 1.2%, while Building Permits increased by 6.2%. On Friday, Germany will publish the December IFO survey, with the Business Climate foreseen at 90 from 90.7 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair holds near the mentioned high by the end of the American session, bullish yet overbought. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is far above all of its moving averages, which have accelerated north. Technical indicators have reached overbought levels, with the Momentum still heading north and the RSI stable around 71. The pair can reach the 1.2300 threshold, but overbought conditions anticipate a bearish corrective movement ahead of the weekend.
Support levels: 1.2220 1.2170 1.2120
Resistance levels: 1.2300 1.2345 1.2390
