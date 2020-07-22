EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1570
- ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said that the recovery fund agreed by EU leavers is “reasonable.”
- Mounting tensions between the US and China weighed on a vulnerable dollar.
- EUR/USD surged to multi-month high and could continue rallying in the upcoming sessions.
Dollar’s slump extended on Wednesday, helping the EUR/USD pair hit 1.1601, its highest in over a year. The greenback enjoyed some brief demand amid a sour market mood but resumed speculative interest resumed selling it at better levels. Investors put their eyes on US-Sino relations, as the US State Department ordered China to close consulate in Houston within 72 hours, while in response, China is considering the closure of the US consulate in Wuhan. Nothing was said about the trade deal between the two economies, although for sure, this is not helping to soften the path towards a final agreement.
ECB’s President Christine Lagarde hit the wires this Wednesday and said that the economic outlook remains uncertain, although clarified that the central bank’s baseline forecasts take into account a second coronavirus wave. She also said that the recovery fund agreed by EU leavers is “reasonable.” The Union didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data, while US figures passed unnoticed. According to the official release, June Existing Home Sales were up 20.7% in the month, better than the previous -9.7% but missing the market’s expectations.
This Thursday, Germany will publish the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, foreseen at -5 from -9.6 in the previous month. The preliminary estimate of the EU Consumer Confidence for July is expected at -12 from -14.7 previously. The US, on the other hand, will publish weekly unemployment figures, with 1.3 million people expected to be claiming benefits.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair has chances of extending its advance, despite the latest pullback from the mentioned daily high, which held above 1.1545, the immediate support. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators retreated from extreme readings but remain within overbought levels, while moving averages head firmly higher far below the current level, all of which skews the risk to the upside. The pair has a relevant resistance level at 1.1620, the level to surpass to be able to extend its gains towards the 1.1700 region.
Support levels: 1.1545 1.1500 1.1460
Resistance levels: 1.1620 1.1660 1.1695
