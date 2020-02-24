EUR/USD Forecast: Outside oversold territory, coronavirus may trigger fresh sell-off

- EUR/USD has been paring back its gains amid coronavirus fears
- Speculation about monetary policy and further headlines related to the outbreak are eyed.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
"The German economy is not affected by coronavirus" – says the IFO, Germany's leading thinktank. His words – accompanied by a minor beat in the institution's Business Climate figure for February – are helping EUR/USD recovery.
Yet this upward move may prove a selling opportunity.
Why? Starting from IFO, their optimism may be unwarranted – or perhaps already outdated. Since the survey was taken, the virus has already taken the lives of four people in northern Italy where authorities have put several towns under lockdown. The disease is taking an economic toll on Europe and Germany is unlikely to be immune.
Moreover, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed concern about the outbreak – a change from Beijing's more defiant tone last week. The Communist Party canceled its annual parliament gathering. Worse off, hopes that Wuhan – the epicenter of the coronavirus – would lift some travel restrictions were quickly abandoned.
German growth has been fueled by Chinese demand in recent years and if the world's second-largest economy grinds to a halt – Europe's biggest one would feel the pain.
For the dollar, coronavirus has been most beneficial. The greenback benefits from safe-haven flow into US bonds. On the other hand, lower bond yields make the world's reserve currency less attractive.
Purchasing Managers' Indexes on Friday provided an opportunity to cover shorts on EUR/USD after it reached a new 34-month low at 1.0777. The all-important German Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 47.8 – albeit on top of a rise in delivery time.
In the US, Markit's PMIs – which are usually outweighed by ISM's figures – sent the dollar lower. The forward-looking gauge for the services sector dropped below 50 – the lowest since 2013 – indicating contraction in America's driving force.
While not all factors are EUR/USD bearish, the old continent is likely to struggle with the virus more than America.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
While momentum on the four-hour chart turned positive, euro/dollar has failed to recapture the 50 Simple Moving Average. It trades below the 100 and 200 ones. More importantly, the Relative Strength Index is back above 50 – outside oversold conditions and allowing for more falls.
Support awaits at 1.0820, which has been separating ranges in recent weeks, and the upper bound of the "Macron Gap" from 2017. The 2020 low of 1.0777 – also the lower bound of that 34-month old gap – is the next level to watch. 1.0720 and 1.0655 are next.
Resistance awaits at 1.0860, which was the high point on Friday, followed by 1.0885, which was both a swing high and a swing low in mid-February. 1.0925 and 1.0940 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
