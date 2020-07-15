EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1403

The ECB is having a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, with no substantial changes expected.

Fears and hopes related to the coronavirus pandemic are the main market motor.

EUR/USD pulled back from intraday highs but retains its bullish bias.

The EUR/USD pair hit 1.1451, the highest since last March, when the pair reached 1.1496, as optimism ruled throughout most of this Wednesday. The upbeat mood was triggered by hopes on the Moderna vaccine, as the biotech firm said it had been found it induces immune responses in all of the volunteers who got it in a phase one study. After opening with substantial gains, US equities retreated, helping the dollar to recover some ground ahead of the close. Meanwhile, the number of global coronavirus cases continues to rise, spurring concerns about economic progress.

The EU didn’t release macroeconomic data, but the US published the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July, which improved from -0.2 to 17.2. The country also released the June import Price Index and the Export Price Index for the same month, both better than anticipated. Also, June Industrial Production improved to 5.4% in the month, beating the market’s expectations, while Capacity Utilization surged to 68.6%.

This Thursday, the ECB is having a monetary policy meeting, widely expected to maintain the status quo. Still, it is a first-tier event that can trigger action around the shared currency. As for the US, the country will publish June Retail Sales, seen up by a modest 3.6% after surging by 11% in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading above 1.1400, maintaining its bullish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading sharply north at around 1.1365. The larger moving averages also turned higher, below the shorter one. Technical indicators have eased from overbought readings, but hold well above their midlines, a sign of limited selling interest. A steeper advance is to be expected on a break above 1.1460, a strong static resistance area.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1345 1.1300

Resistance levels: 1.1420 1.1460 1.1495