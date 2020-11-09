EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1899

Biden called elected-president by US media, Trump fights back.

Pfizer reported an over 90& effectiveness in its COVID-19 vaccine.

EUR/USD consolidates gains around 1.1900, bulls hesitate ahead of critical 1.2000 figure.

The EUR/USD pair flirts with the 1.1900 figure, as speculative interest is in an upbeat mood. High-yielding equities maintained a positive tone ever since the day started following weekend news indicating that Joe Biden has won the US presidential election. The optimism got boosted by news from Pfizer, as the pharmaceutical reported that its COVID-19 vaccine has over 90% effectiveness in preventing the disease. The dollar is up particularly against safe-haven rivals, while it trades unevenly against the so-called high-yielding currencies. EUR bulls seem unwilling to push the pair beyond the 1.1900 threshold.

Stocks, on the other hand, soared, with US indexes set to open at levels never seen before. A light macroeconomic calendar has no influence on price action. Germany published its September Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of €17.8 billion, missing the market’s expectations. The EU Sentix Investor Confidence index resulted in -10, worse than the previous -8.3, although better than the -15 expected. The US has no data scheduled for today.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1900, consolidating last week´s gains. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators have limited directional strength but hold well above their midlines. The pair will likely maintain the current neutral tone, with spikes beyond 1.1900, probably being short-lived. The dollar may firm up during US trading hours, with a break below 1.1860 opening the door for a steeper decline.

Support levels: 1.1860 1.1810 1.1765

Resistance levels: 1.1915 1.1960 1.2011