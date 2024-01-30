EUR/USD Current price: 1.0843
- European data was mixed, as the German economy contracted in Q4.
- Attention shifts to United States employment-related figures ahead of Fed, NFP.
- EUR/USD recovered some ground, but bears hold the grip.
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0840, recovering some of the ground lost on Monday amid a better market mood weighing on the US Dollar. Wall Street closed the day in the green after its overseas counterparts hesitated for direction, with US indexes benefiting from earnings reports and a positive surprise from the United States (US) Treasury, which cut its quarterly borrowing estimate. As a result, government bond yields fell sharply, putting additional pressure on the USD demand.
European data was mixed, as Germany confirmed the economy contracted in Q4. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined 0.3% in the three months to December, while the annualized reading came in at -0.2%, as expected. However, the Eurozone GDP in the same period was up 0.1% from a year earlier, better than the 0% expected. Additionally, the January Economic Sentiment Indicator posted 96.2 as expected, while Consumer Confidence in the same month contracted to -16.1.
Market players will now turn their eyes to US data, as the country will release January Consumer Confidence and the JOLTS Job Openings report, relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report scheduled for next Friday. In the meantime, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it is battling with a directionless 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic resistance in the current price zone. The 20 SMA, in the meantime, maintains its bearish slope well above the current level, suggesting limited buying interest. Finally, technical indicators remain within negative levels, with neutral-to-bearish slopes, supporting another leg south.
In the near term, the ongoing advance seems a mere correction. The upside is being capped by a bearish 20 SMA, which accelerates its decline below the longer ones. At the same time, technical indicators tick north, but with limited strength and still below their midlines. Bears could lose interest if the pair accelerates through 1.0890, although price action will likely remain limited ahead of the Fed’s decision.
Support levels: 1.0800 1.0760 1.0720
Resistance levels: 1.0845 1.0890 1.0945
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays steady post-Fed decision, markets weigh Powell’s remarks
The AUD/USD begins Thursday’s Asian session unchanging hands around 0.6566 as the US Fed decides to hold rates and opens the door to ease policy in 2024. Even though the initial reaction to the statement was muted, Fed’s Powell press conference underpinned the Greenback.
EUR/USD puts 1.0800 to the test after steady Fed
EUR/USD traded in quite a volatile fashion on Fed-day, coming under further selling pressure and challenging the 1.0800 neighbourhood after Chief Powell deemed a rate cut in March unlikely.
Gold reverses daily highs near $2050
The late bounce in US yields across the curve and the greenback forced gold prices to leave behind the earlier uptick to fresh two-week highs around the $2050 mark per troy ounce.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on $112.5 million hack
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has come foreward to articulate that "NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised." Given some irresponsible speculation and reporting, I want to reiterate that NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell only slaps investors on the wrist, risk-on reversal on the cards Premium
Markets do not like uncertainty – or the lack of confidence, which the Federal Reserve (Fed) has expressed. A deeper look at the bank's pushback reveals its weakness and could trigger a reversal.