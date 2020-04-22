EUR/USD Forecast: Optimism about the EU Summit, corona stats, and resilience point up

EUR/USD has been trading in a narrow range, weathering the oil-related dollar storm.

Optimism about eurozone coronavirus statistics and some hope related to the EU Summit point to the upside.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing a narrowing wedge.

The euro refuses to surrender to King Dollar – is it ready to rise? The greenback has been storming the board, gaining against most currencies, fueled by oil prices. America's currency has been benefiting from safe-haven flows as the rout in petrol prices reflects the depth of the coronavirus crisis.

The fall in West Texas Intermediate – the American standard – was also a result of contract rollover and issues with Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). However, Brent crude – the European benchmark – joined the downfall, trading below $20 and at the lowest since 1999.

Nevertheless, EUR/USD only temporarily dipped below 1.0820, setting a lower high.

Why is the euro strong? One of the reasons is encouraging COVID-19 data. Spain reported only a minor increase in deaths on Tuesday, a day that usually sees a catch up of bureaucratic work after the weekend. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is asking parliament to extend the state of emergency until May 9, but indicated that a gradual removal of lockdown measures is due afterward.

In Italy, the hardest-hit country, active cases began falling in another encouraging sign.PM Giuseppe Conte is preparing another easing of restrictions from May 3. While German figures have edged up, they remain under control.

Leaders of the EU are gearing up for a critical summit on Thursday, where southern countries will likely continue demanding mutualizing the debt via coronabonds and northern ones continue resisting. Coronavirus exposed the weakness of the eurozone and may hurt the euro.

However, Sánchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have reportedly made progress on reaching a compromise. Madrid suggested a €1.5 trillion fund, financed by perpetual bonds. It is unclear what these leaders have been discussing or if Italy and the Netherlands – at the extreme ends of the debate – will give it the nod.

Nevertheless, the hopes that come after several days of gloom helps the euro stabilize.

See EU Summit: Merkel and Sanchéz open the way for a European crisis fund – El País

In the US, New York seems to be bending the curve but New Jersey stats are becoming more worrying. Republicans and Democrats agreed on a new fiscal package worth $484 billion, directed mostly at businesses.

Further reports about the upcoming EU Summit could rock the euro with optimism lifting it and pessimism sending it down. Coronavirus statistics are also eyed.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar is trading in a narrowing triangle or wedge, with lower highs and higher lows. The current confined range will likely be followed by a stronger move. On the one hand, momentum on the four-hour chart has turned positive, but on the other hand, the currency pair trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Support awaits at 1.0840, which provided support earlier. It is followed by 1.0810, Friday's low, and then by the April trough of 1.0770 and the 2020 low of 1.0640.

Resistance is at 1.0890, the weekly high, followed by 1.0930, which was a swing high in early April. The monthly peak of 1.0995 is next.