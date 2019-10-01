EUR/USD has remained under pressure after falling to fresh two-year lows.

Euro-zone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out today.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions – which may slow the downfall.

"Make the trend your friend" – goes the adage about trading – and EUR/USD's downtrend is not relenting. The world's top currency pair hit the lowest since May 2017 – once again – and weak German inflation figures can be blamed for this latest move.

The continent's largest economy's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) – or European standard inflation – unexpectedly slowed down to 0.9% year on year in September, worse than expected. The German data joined inflation misses from Spain and France.

Later today, the all-European data is likely to follow and rise by only 0.9% – extending the slowdown. The European Central Bank's single target is holding inflation of "2% or close to 2%," and it is clearly off the mark. Core prices are also sluggish and are expected to stand at around 1%. If this persists, the ECB may add even more stimulus after last month's rate cut and the announcement of bond-buying – further weighing on the euro.

Trump's troubles, critical US data

US President Donald Trump remains under pressure amid new revelations about his dealings with Ukraine – which triggered an impeachment inquiry. Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, has been asked to submit documents related to his talks with Ukranian officials. The US media has also reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listened in to the controversial conversation that Trump had with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Another report suggests that Trump sought the help of Australi's prime minister Scott Morisson in relation to the 2016 elections.

In recent days, markets are somewhat less sensitive to new revelations. However, if opinion polls show growing support for the impeachment inquiry – stocks may drop, and the safe-haven Dollar may rise.

Markets are calmer concerning US-Sino trade relations as China goes on a weeklong holiday and celebrates its National Day. On Friday and also on Monday, investors were unnerved by reports that the US may limit investments into China and may go so far as to delist Chinese companies trading in US exchanges. High-level talks between the world's largest economies are due next week.

The focus for EUR/USD in the American session is the ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector. The figure is set to advance back above the breakeven level of 50 – indicating a return to expansion in September after contracting in August. The release also serves as the first hint toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report.

All in all, data is set to determine the next moves in EUR/USD as a new quarter kicks off.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart has dipped below 30 – indicating oversold conditions and implying a potential bounce. While EUR/USD has failed to bounce, the RSI may be slowing the downfall. Nevertheless, momentum remains to the downside and the currency pair trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Euro/dollar trades alongside a downtrend support line.

The fresh low of 1.0880 is the immediate line of support. Further down, the lines date back to April 2017 – two and a half years ago. 1.0820 was where EUR/USD jumped to in a weekend gap back then. On the previous weekend, it closed at 1.0780. These gap lines are both support lines now. Further down, 1.0720 and 1.0650 await the pair.

Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.0905, which was the previous 2019 low. Next, we find 1.0926 – a double-bottom in September. Next, 1.0965 capped the pair in late September and worked as support beforehand. Further up, 1.1025 held it down before the recent downfall.