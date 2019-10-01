- EUR/USD has remained under pressure after falling to fresh two-year lows.
- Euro-zone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out today.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions – which may slow the downfall.
"Make the trend your friend" – goes the adage about trading – and EUR/USD's downtrend is not relenting. The world's top currency pair hit the lowest since May 2017 – once again – and weak German inflation figures can be blamed for this latest move.
The continent's largest economy's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) – or European standard inflation – unexpectedly slowed down to 0.9% year on year in September, worse than expected. The German data joined inflation misses from Spain and France.
Later today, the all-European data is likely to follow and rise by only 0.9% – extending the slowdown. The European Central Bank's single target is holding inflation of "2% or close to 2%," and it is clearly off the mark. Core prices are also sluggish and are expected to stand at around 1%. If this persists, the ECB may add even more stimulus after last month's rate cut and the announcement of bond-buying – further weighing on the euro.
See Euro-zone inflation preview: Dismal figure already priced in – but EUR/USD unlikely to recover
Trump's troubles, critical US data
US President Donald Trump remains under pressure amid new revelations about his dealings with Ukraine – which triggered an impeachment inquiry. Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, has been asked to submit documents related to his talks with Ukranian officials. The US media has also reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listened in to the controversial conversation that Trump had with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Another report suggests that Trump sought the help of Australi's prime minister Scott Morisson in relation to the 2016 elections.
In recent days, markets are somewhat less sensitive to new revelations. However, if opinion polls show growing support for the impeachment inquiry – stocks may drop, and the safe-haven Dollar may rise.
Markets are calmer concerning US-Sino trade relations as China goes on a weeklong holiday and celebrates its National Day. On Friday and also on Monday, investors were unnerved by reports that the US may limit investments into China and may go so far as to delist Chinese companies trading in US exchanges. High-level talks between the world's largest economies are due next week.
The focus for EUR/USD in the American session is the ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector. The figure is set to advance back above the breakeven level of 50 – indicating a return to expansion in September after contracting in August. The release also serves as the first hint toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report.
See US Manufacturing ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Too soon to cheer
All in all, data is set to determine the next moves in EUR/USD as a new quarter kicks off.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart has dipped below 30 – indicating oversold conditions and implying a potential bounce. While EUR/USD has failed to bounce, the RSI may be slowing the downfall. Nevertheless, momentum remains to the downside and the currency pair trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Euro/dollar trades alongside a downtrend support line.
The fresh low of 1.0880 is the immediate line of support. Further down, the lines date back to April 2017 – two and a half years ago. 1.0820 was where EUR/USD jumped to in a weekend gap back then. On the previous weekend, it closed at 1.0780. These gap lines are both support lines now. Further down, 1.0720 and 1.0650 await the pair.
Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.0905, which was the previous 2019 low. Next, we find 1.0926 – a double-bottom in September. Next, 1.0965 capped the pair in late September and worked as support beforehand. Further up, 1.1025 held it down before the recent downfall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Bitcoin: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play
The first day of October brings us substantial rises in the Crypto market. The market reached multiple considerable resistance lines in just one day. The focus is on the short term, as the next few hours may be decisive for the end of the year.
Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460
US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status. Rising US bond yields fueled the ongoing USD bullish run and add to the selling bias. The overnight breakthrough neckline support further aggravates the bearish slide.