EUR/USD Forecast: Only a sustained move beyond 1.0900 mark might negate bearish outlook

EUR/USD opened with a bearish gap on Monday amid coronavirus outbreak.

A slump in the US bond yields kept a lid on the USD and helped limit the slide.

Fed rate cut speculations prompted some additional USD long-unwinding trade.

The EUR/USD pair opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week in reaction to weekend reports that showed a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases globally – especially in Italy and South Korea. The global financial markets crashed on the back of a sudden rise in coronavirus cases, which fueled concerns that the outbreak will weaken the world economy. The US dollar benefitted from the global flight to safety and exerted some downward pressure through the early part of Monday's trading action.

A modest USD pullback extends some support

The shared currency failed to gain any meaningful traction following the release of better-than-expected German IFO survey. The Business Climate in the Eurozone's largest economy improved a tad to 96.1 in February from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 96.0. The greenback, however, failed to preserve its early gains and turned out to be one of the key factors that assisted the pair to gain some intraday positive traction from the vicinity of the 1.0800 round-figure mark.

The risk-off mood-led slump in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD. Adding to this, speculations that the Fed could cut interest rates sooner rather than later – to offset any negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic – further prompted some USD long-unwinding trade. The pair rallied around 65-70 pips to over one-week tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through amid concerns over deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak – in particular the export-driven German economy.

The pair finally settled around 20 pips off daily lows and now seems to have stabilized near mid-1.0800s. The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the Conference Board’s US Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the attempted recovery move lacked any strong bullish conviction and hence, runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Any subsequent positive move beyond the 1.0870-75 region might still be seen as a selling opportunity and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.0900 round-figure mark. That said, some follow-through buying might prompt some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair further towards testing an intermediate resistance near the 1.0955-60 supply zone en-route the key 1.10 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.0800 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate support and is followed by the lower end of over one-year-old descending trend-channel, currently near the 1.0770 region. A convincing break through will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and set the stage for an accelerated downfall towards the 1.0700 round-figure mark.