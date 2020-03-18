EUR/USD Forecast: Ongoing recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly

EUR/USD witnessed some aggressive selling on Tuesday amid broad-based USD strength.

Spanish government's massive coronavirus stimulus provided some temporary respite for bulls.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's attempted positive move and came under some intense selling pressure on Tuesday. The shared currency was weighed down by awful German ZEW Survey results, which showed that economic sentiment dropped sharply to -49.5 in March from 8.7 previous, recording the largest drop on records. Meanwhile, economic sentiment in the Eurozone collapsed to -49.5 and the current situation index fell to -48.5. This coupled with a strong pickup in the US dollar demand aggravated the intraday bearish pressure and led to the pair's sharp intraday fall of nearly 250 pips, to the lowest level in nearly three weeks.

As investors looked past the Fed's emergency move to slash interest rates to zero, a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment led to a strong recovery in the US Treasury bond yields and eventually underpinned the greenback. This coupled with the ongoing funding squeeze around the buck was further cited as a key factor behind the abnormal USD demand. Meanwhile, the disappointing release of the US monthly retail sales, which was largely offset by an upward revision of the previous month's readings, did little to provide any meaningful impetus and passed unnoticed.

The pair nosedived below the key 1.10 psychological mark, albeit managed to find some support around the 1.0955 region after the Spanish government finally announced a massive economic stimulus package to cushion the economic shock. The common currency gained some follow-through traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and has now recovered nearly 100 pips from the overnight swing lows. However, the upside seems more likely to remain limited, rather runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid some follow-through uptick in the US bond yields, which might continue to lend some support to the greenback.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight break below the 1.1055-65 confluence region might have already shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. The mentioned support breakpoint comprised of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci level of its February/March rally, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. A sustained strength beyond might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair back above the 1.1100 round-figure mark, though is likely to face stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.1135 region (50% Fibo. level).

On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.10 mark might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a move back towards the overnight swing low, around the 1.0955 region. The downward momentum could further get extended towards testing the 1.0900 mark, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the next major support near the 1.0835 horizontal zone.