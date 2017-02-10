EUR/USD Forecast: one word to rock the world

The EUR/USD pair suffered a sharp u-turn this week, and it took just one word from US President Trump: "phenomenal." The enthusiasm generated by the new administration, backed on promises of tax cuts and infrastructure investment, faded during the previous weeks, as measures were focused in immigration and trade protectionism rather than in boosting growth and inflation.

Late Thursday, however, in a meeting with airline executives, the US president said that his government will be announcing "something phenomenal" on tax reforms in the next two to three weeks. The Trump-trade resumed with Wall Street skyrocketing to all-time highs, Treasuries yields bouncing from multi-week highs and the dollar gaining in an unfair fashion across the forex board. The JPY and the EUR underperformed, being the most affected for the return of risk appetite.

Given equities' strong upward momentum, and as long as it persist, the greenback will probably continue firming up next week. Investors will anyway keep an eye on the macroeconomic calendar, as soft US data can make them pare USD-related assets buying.

From a technical point of view, and given that the pair failed at a critical resistance these last few days, the 1.0700 area which also stands for the 50% retracement of the November/January decline, the risk has turned towards the downside.

In the weekly chart, the price is back below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators accelerated their declines within negative territory. In the daily chart, both the Momentum and the RSI indicator maintain their strong bearish slopes within negative territory whilst the price is far below its moving averages. The 20 and 100 DMAs hover around the mentioned 1.0700 region, whilst the 200 DMA is now converging with the 68.2% retracement of the mentioned rally at 1.0930.

Having barely hold above 1.0600, the immediate support for the upcoming week is the 1.0565 level, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned decline. Below it, the decline can extend down to the 1.0490 region, en route to the 1.0400/40 price zone.

To the upside, selling interest is aligned between 1.0700 and 1.0720, so it will take a clear break above it to see the pair recovering ground, with the next line of massive selling awaiting in the 1.0800/40 region.

The negative sentiment towards the common currency has been exacerbated by Trump's comments something that the latest FXStreet forecast polls reflects clearly: bears now account for 54% coming into the next week, from a previous bullish stance, while in the three-month view, the average target was lowered to 1.0386 compared to a medium target of 1.0477 previously. Parity and levels below it are back in the table.

Despite some solid UK data and the Brexit bill passing the House of Commons without amendments, sentiment towards the Pound remains negative, as the market is foreseeing further declines in the upcoming weeks. The bearish sentiment increases in term, starting at 50% for this week and reaching 69% in a three-month view and with the pair seen then averaging 1.2100.

As for the USD/JPY pair, the market is still confident that it will resume its advance although some pessimistic views lowered the probable target. Bulls now account a 53% in the largest perspective, targeting the 116.00 region, pretty much unchanged from previous week when bulls were 73%. The cautious stance is probably due to the upcoming close of the Japanese fiscal year by the end of March, as the yen tends to appreciate in that particular month.