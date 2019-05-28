The EUR/USD pair edged lower in a rather muted trading action on Monday and snapped two consecutive days of winning streak. Bulls failed to capitalize on the early uptick - supported by the fact that Euro-skeptic parties did not advance as expected in EU Parliamentary elections and pro-EU parties maintained about two-thirds of seats, rather took cues from declining German bond yields. In fact, yields on the benchmark German 10-year Bund gravitated to fresh multi-year lows around -0.13% and negatively affected the shared currency.

Adding to this, a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure and collaborated to the pair's intraday pullback amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions. With investors looking past Friday's disappointing US durable goods orders data, the greenback regained some positive traction at the start of a new trading week amid intensifying US-China trade tension after the US President Donald Trump said that he was not ready to make a deal with China.

The pair finally settled below the 1.1200 handle and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Tuesday, further weighed down by the disappointing release of German GfK Consumer Climate, coming in at 10.1 for May as compared to 10.4 previous. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the recent bounce from two-year lows and the subsequent price action clearly indicates that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from over. Sustained weakness below mid-1.1100s will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 1.1100 round figure mark before eventually dropping to test a near five-month-old descending trend-channel support, closer to the key 1.1000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, momentum beyond the 1.1200 handle might continue to confront some fresh supply near 50-day SMA, around the 1.1225 region, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to head towards testing the top end of the descending channel, currently near the 1.1290-1.1300 region. Only a convincing break through the mentioned channel resistance will negate the near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term recovery in the near-term.