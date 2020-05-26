EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0971
- Expectations surrounding economic reopenings and a coronavirus vaccine lift the mood.
- US CB Consumer Confidence is foreseen at 87.1 from 86.9 previously.
- EUR/USD trading at fresh weekly highs needs to break above 1.1008.
The EUR/USD pair advanced to 1.0979 on the back of risk appetite, as speculative interest turned its back to US-China tensions and focused on the possibility of future recoveries. Most European countries continue to ease lockdown measures as well as several US states. Economies are slowly going back towards some form of normality, which underpins hopes of economic recoveries. Meanwhile, another biotech company announced it will start testing a COVID-19 vaccine in humans. There are over ten different vaccines in different stages of testing around the world boosting expectations.
Germany released the June GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which came in at -18.9 as expected. The US published the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which came down to -16.74 in April from -4.97 in March. After Wall Street’s opening, the market will focus on the CB Consumer Confidence foreseen at 87.1 from 86.9 previously.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily high, bullish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken above its 20 SMA with a large candle, which usually reflects high volume. Technical indicators, in the meantime, maintain their bullish slopes within positive levels. The pair has topped at 1.1008 last week and would need to clear that high to extend its gains throughout the following sessions.
Support levels: 1.0925 1.0890 1.0840
Resistance levels: 1.1010 1.1050 1.1090
