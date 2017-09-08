EUR/USD Forecast: now struggling to clear a short-term descending trend-line resistance

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD pair momentarily fell below the 1.1700 handle to 1-1/2 week lows but managed to recover early losses to finally settle near day's high, around the 1.1760 region. The US Dollar regained some fresh traction during Asian session on Thursday, with the major trading with a negative bias for second day in the previous three.

There are no macroeconomic releases due from the Euro-zone and hence, the USD price dynamics would remain an exclusive drive of the pair's movement through Thursday's trading session. From the US, the release of PPI figures for July and weekly unemployment claims data might provide some trading impetus later during the NA session but the key focus would remain on consumer inflation figures, due on Friday.

From a technical perspective, the pair is finding some buying interest at lower levels but the up-moves have been facing some fresh supply near a descending trend-line resistance on short-term charts. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through selling pressure below the 1.1700 handle before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term.

A convincing break through the 1.1700-1.1690 region now seems to pave way for extension of the pair's near-term corrective slide and could accelerate the fall towards 1.1645-40 intermediate support, before the pair eventually aims towards testing the 1.1600 handle marked by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1119-1.1910 latest leg of up-move.

Alternatively, a sustained move above the descending trend-line resistance, currently near the 1.1765 region, should lift the pair back towards the 1.1800 handle. A follow through buying interest has the potential to continue boosting the pair towards its next hurdle near mid-1.1800s before attempting a move back towards reclaiming the 1.1900 handle.