EUR/USD Forecast: now seems vulnerable till 1.15 mark, US GDP in focus

The EUR/USD pair extended overnight weakness and touched a three-month low level of 1.1625 during Asian session on Friday. On Thursday, the shared currency tumbled across the board following a dovish assessment of the ECB's monetary policy decision, where in the central bank reduce the size of its monthly asset purchases but extended the bond buying program through at least September 2018.

Meanwhile, resurgent US Dollar, led by a report that suggested Fed Governor Jerome Powell and John Taylor are seen as front-runners to replace Janet Yellen as the next Fed Chair, aggravated the selling pressure through NY trading session on Thursday. Focus now shifts to the advance release of US GDP growth numbers for the third-quarter of 2017, due later during the NA session.

In the meantime, the pair has confirmed a bearish break through an important horizontal support, forming a part of descending triangular formation on daily chart. Moreover, it has also weakened below 100-day SMA for the first time since mid-April, clearly increasing prospects for extension of the pair's downward trajectory in the near-term.

From current levels, a follow through weakness below the 1.1600 handle is likely to accelerate the slide towards an intermediate horizontal support near mid-1.1500s before the pair eventually drops to test the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any recovery attempts might now confront fresh supply at the important support break area, near the 1.1660-80 region. Any subsequent up-moves is more likely to be capped at 1.1710-20 horizontal hurdle.