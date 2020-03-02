EUR/USD added to its recent strong gains and remained well supported by persistent USD selling.

Market participants now look forward to important macro releases for a fresh directional impetus.

The technical set-up now seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for further gains.

The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Friday and finally ended the day in the green, comfortably above the key 1.10 psychological mark. The shared currency remained supported by hopes that Germany's Finance Minister will ease fiscal spending restrictions in order to help local governments and boost its flagging economy. Meanwhile, the preliminary German consumer inflation figures, showing that the headline CPI is expected to rise 0.4% MoM and 1.7% YoY in February, did little to provide any meaningful impetus.

Bulls remain in control amid weaker USD

The prevailing US dollar selling bias, amid firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates in March to shield the economy from the rapid spread of the coronavirus, was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The greenback witnessed some intraday bounce, albeit lacked any follow-through, rather met with some fresh supply after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy and offset the risks posed by the coronavirus epidemic. Broad-based USD weakness assisted the pair to add to its recent strong recovery gains from near three-year lows and post strong weekly gains of around 180 pips.

Meanwhile, the first coronavirus-led death in the US kept the USD bulls on the defensive and led to the pair's modest bullish weekly gap opening. The pair jumped to near one-month tops and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase, around mid-1.1000s. Market participants now look forward to important macro data, scheduled at the start of a new month, to determine the pair’s next leg of a directional move. A relatively busy week kicks off with the release of final PMI prints from the Eurozone. The key focus, however, will be on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Friday finally managed to break through a previous strong support now turned resistance near the 1.10 mark. The mentioned handle coincides with 50% Fibo. and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Meanwhile, the fact that the pair has already found acceptance above 50-day SMA might have already shifted the near-term bias in of bullish traders.

Some follow-through buying above the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1239-1.0778 downfall, around the 1.065-70 region, will reinforce the constructive outlook and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.1100 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards testing the top end of over one-year-old descending trend-channel, currently near the 1.1175 zone

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to attract some dip-buying near the 1.10 mark, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. The pair then could slide back towards the previous day’s swing lows, around mid-1.0900s – support marked by 38.2% Fibo. level. Failure to defend the said support levels might negate the near-term bullish outlook and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.