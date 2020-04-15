EUR/USD Forecast: Now seems poised to aim towards testing 200-DMA, around 1.1060 region

Some renewed USD weakness helped EUR/USD to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday.

A turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the USD’s safe-haven demand.

The near-term technical set-up now seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders.

The EUR/USD pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and rallied to fresh two-week tops in the wake of some renewed selling bias around the US dollar. As traders returned from Easter holidays, better-than-expected economic data from China boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This combined with a steady trend down in the new global coronavirus cases and deaths, which dented the USD's safe-haven status against its European counterpart and assisted the pair to finally break through the 1.0950 supply zone.

The latest developments came after the Fed's recent aggressive policy measures, which added to the current USD weakness and lifted the pair back closer to the key 1.10 psychological mark. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and faced rejection near the mentioned handle. Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued lending some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and turned out to be a key factor that kept a lid on any further positive move for the pair.

The pair edged lower during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit managed to hold above the 1.0950 strong resistance break-point. Market participants are likely to wait for additional signs to confirm that the pandemic may be reaching its peak soon and before positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US retail sales and industrial production figures will be looked upon to assess the economic damage caused by the COVID-19-induced lockdowns. This will eventually influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance above an important confluence resistance comprising of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.0638-1.1147 recent positive move. Hence, a subsequent strength beyond the 1.10 mark, towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA near the 1.1055-60 region, now looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying might negate any near-term bearish bias and trigger a fresh bout of the short-covering move, paving the way for a further near-term appreciating move.

On the flip side, the mentioned resistance break-point, around the 1.0950-40 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. However, any subsequent slide might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 1.0900-1.0890 support area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0850-30 region en-route the 1.0800 round-figure mark and the 1.0770-75 support zone.