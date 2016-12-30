EUR/USD Forecast: not the year of the dollar after all, maybe next one

Given greenback's behavior over the last couple of month, one could think that 2016 has been the year of the USD. But things can' be more wrong. The dollar is closing the year higher just against the EUR and the GBP. Against the first, is trading measly 300 pips above its yearly opening. The Pound on the other hand, shed some 2,200 pips yearly basis, but that was a consequence of the Brexit and market running away from the British currency, rather than dollar's self strength. Yearly basis, the JPY, the AUD and the CAD are posting modest gains.

True, Trump´s victory and FED's second rate hike, both with promises on rising growth, inflation, and rates for 2017, have boosted the greenback in these last two months of the year, and the currency is poised to enter the new year with a strong bullish momentum. Dismiss this daily slump of the last trading day of the year, a consequence of profit taking and thin holiday's volumes.

Next week will probably be also dull, although the US will release its monthly Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday, kick starting something closer to normal market activity, but choppy trading and diminished volumes will persist at least during the first half of January. Longer term, as long as hopes on Trump and the FED persists, the greenback is poised to keep on gaining, although it may moderate its pace of gains during the first quarter of 2017, and keep an eye on Trump and his promises.

From a technical point of view, and for the upcoming days, the daily chart shows that the price has managed to advance beyond a bearish 20 DMA, but that the 100 and 200 DMAs, maintain their sharp bearish slopes far above the current level, whilst technical indicators have corrected from oversold territory, but lost upward momentum and turned flat within negative territory, maintaining the risk towards the downside.

Also, the pair is ending the month below the 23.6% retracement of the November-December slide at 1.0570, with the sharp spike seen at the beginning of the say establishing the next resistance at 1.0649. The 38.2% retracement of the same slide comes at 1.0710, the ultimate resistance for the upcoming week and the level to surpass to confirm an interim bottom in the pair, not likely at this point. A bearish 20 DMA at 1.0505, converging with this Friday's low is the immediate support, followed by the 1.0400/20 region. Below this last, 1.0350, 2016 low comes next, en route to 1.0206, July 2002 monthly high.

Sentiment towards the common currency has deteriorated further these days, as the FXStreet Forecast Poll, shows that the number of bears have increase in the three time frames analyzed. Bears are 100% in a 1 week view, against a majority of bulls in the previous one, although the number is a bit tricky, given the sharp intraday recovery, as the sudden appreciation of this last day of the year have converted modest upward corrections into downward moves. Still, bears are a majority in a 1 and 3 months views, with the pair seen extending to fresh multi-year lows by the end of the quarter.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.0424 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 0% Bullish

100% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.0409 100.0% 87.0% 25.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 25% Bullish

62% Bearish

12% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.0342 100.0% 84.0% 15.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 15% Bullish

69% Bearish

15% Sideways Bias Bearish

The Pound is also in trouble for the upcoming weeks according to the Forecast Poll, although bearish sentiment seems to decrease in term, as they account for 71% in a weekly view, but "just" for 56% in the three months one. Nevertheless, a recovery above 1.2500 seems out of the table, while chances of a break below 1.2000 have increased in the longer run, with the market averaging a retest of the 1.2000 level by the ends of March, when Theresa May is expected to pull the trigger on Brexit.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.2247 100.0% 85.0% 14.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 14% Bullish

71% Bearish

14% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.2223 100.0% 84.0% 17.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 17% Bullish

67% Bearish

17% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.2086 100.0% 56.0% 0.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 0% Bullish

56% Bearish

44% Sideways Bias Bearish

The USD/JPY pair seems to have set an interim top according to market's sentiment, as the pair is seen below 118.00 all through this upcoming January. The large intraday move have also produced distortions in the sentiment chart, as speculative interest was targeting a downward correction last week that has turned in a modest uptick this one, given the sharp appreciation of the Japanese currency. Nevertheless, bulls among traders rather than banks, are still pointing for an advance up to 120.00 by the end of the first quarter of 2017.