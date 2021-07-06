EUR/USD Forecast: Not out of the woods yet, focus remains on Wednesday’s FOMC minutes

EUR/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick and settled nearly unchanged on Monday.

Diminishing odds for an earlier Fed rate hike undermined the USD and extended some support.

Investors look forward to German macro data/US ISM Services PMI for some trading impetus.

The EUR/USD pair built on Friday's bounce from near three-month lows and edged higher on the first day of a new trading week. Despite the big beat on the headline NFP print, an unexpected uptick in the US unemployment rate calmed market fears of an earlier policy tightening by the Fed. This acted as a headwind for the US dollar and extended some support to the major amid a relatively thin liquidity condition. The shared currency was further supported by encouraging Eurozone economic data, which continue to reflect progress.

The Eurozone PMI was revised higher to 58.3 in June, up from 55.2 previous. Adding to this, the Composite PMI was finalized at 59.5 as against 57.1 in May, marking the highest level since June 2006. This was enough to offset softer German Services PMI, which was revised down to 57.5. Separately, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose to 29.8 in July from 28.1 previous but missed expectations for a reading of 30. Nevertheless, it still marked the fifth straight month of increase and the level highest since February 2018.

The pair touched an intraday high level of 1.1880, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. Concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a generally softer tone surrounding the equity markets. This, in turn, extended some support to the safe-haven USD and capped any strong gains for the major. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the FOMC meeting minutes.

It is worth recalling that the Fed surprised investors at the end of the June meeting and brought forward its timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike. The minutes will now be looked upon for fresh clues about the Fed's monetary policy outlook. This will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major. In the meantime, traders might take cues from Tuesday's economic data.

Germany will publish May Factory Orders and the July ZEW survey, which is expected to show that the Economic Sentiment deteriorated in the country. This, along with the Eurozone Retail Sales figures for May, might influence the shared currency. The US economic docket highlights the release of ISM Services PMI, which might further contribute to produce some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to gain any meaningful traction suggests that the near-term bearish bias might still be far from being over. Hence, any subsequent move up beyond the 1.1900 mark might still be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should cap the pair near the 1.1935-40 supply zone. That said, a convincing breakthrough the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and assist the pair to aim back to reclaim the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.1850-45 region. Sustained weakness below will reaffirm the negative outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide back towards challenging multi-month lows, around the 1.1800 mark. This is closely followed by multi-month-old trend-line support, around the 1.1775 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent depreciating move witnessed over the past one month or so.