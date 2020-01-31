EUR/USD Forecast: Not out of the woods yet, Eurozone/US data eyed for fresh impetus

A combination of factors helped EUR/USD to gain some traction on Thursday.

Slightly stronger Eurozone data, a modest USD pullback remained supportive.

Traders now eye flash Eurozone CPI and second-tier US data for fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair gained some positive traction on Thursday and built on the previous session's post-FOMC rebound from two-month lows – levels below the key 1.10 psychological mark. Having shown signs of bearish exhaustion in the previous session, the shared currency attracted some buying on the back of mostly in line or slightly better-than-expected Eurozone economic data. The unemployment rate in the region dropped to 7.4% in December – the lowest since May 2008 – and the Economic Sentiment Indicator improved to 102.8 in January from 101.3 previous. Meanwhile, Germany released the preliminary estimate of January consumer inflation figures, which came bang in line with the market expectations and remained supportive.

The uptick was further supported by a modest US dollar pullback. Against the backdrop of the Fed's dovish tilt, the post-BoE upsurge in the British pound exerted some downward pressure on the greenback and remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move. The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the Advance US Q4 GDP print, which showed that growth during the October-December quarter stood at 2.1% annualized pace. This coupled with an intraday turnaround in the US equity markets further weighed on the greenback's perceived safe-haven status and contributed to the pair's move to fresh weekly tops.

The momentum, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction, rather met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Friday. Market participants now look forward to a slew of second-tier macro data from the Eurozone for some impetus. Meanwhile, the key focus will be on the flash version of the Eurozone consumer inflation figures and Q4 GDP print. This followed by the release of personal income/spending data and Core PCE Price Index from the US, which might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the subdued price action suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained break through November monthly swing lows support, near the 1.0980 region, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide and aim towards challenging the 1.0900 round figure mark.

On the flip side, any subsequent recovery is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 1.1060-70 confluence region – comprising of 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1239 positive move and 100-day SMA. This is closely followed by a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.1085 region, and 38.2% Fibo. level around the 1.1100 mark. Sustained strength above the cluster barriers might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term recovery move.