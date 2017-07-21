EUR/USD Forecast: nobody will believe Yellen either

The EUR/USD pair is ending the week at its highest since August 2015, firmly above the 1.1600 threshold, compliments to the ECB, or maybe to the journalist that attended the latest Central Bank meeting. Last Thursday, Mario Draghi and Co. decided "unanimously" to maintain their monetary policy unchanged, maintaining the pledge to continue its bond-buying program through December, “or beyond, if necessary.” Investors, however, didn't buy it, as an optimistic stance towards inflation and growth fueled speculation that the Central Bank will have to start reducing its facilities program. Almost every journalist present in the press conference asked for a date of when the Central Bank will consider changing its monetary stance, with Draghi finally saying that the matter will be discussed next fall.

Given the absence of big macroeconomic news coming from the US, attention shifted to political jitters, and President Trump still unable to get support from its own party to pass the Obamacare repeal bill, which added further pressure over an already slate greenback.

Next week is the turn of the US Federal Reserve, and while nobody believed Draghi's dovish wording, nobody is going to believe a hawkish Yellen. The US central bank has been trying to remain confident, despite a slowdown in inflation and Trump-related uncertainty affecting the USD. The Fed is still expected to raise rates one more time this year, but that has been priced in long ago, and unless they clearly indicate a fourth rate hike or a certain date in where they will start shrinking their balance sheet, dollar gains are unlikely.

Profit taking and risk sentiment may come into play next week, but now there's a long way ahead before calling a reversal in the EUR/USD pair, with the first line in the sand being 1.1460, a major static level that capped advances for over two years with punctual, short-lived exceptions. Still the pair will need to close next week at least below 1.1290 to confirm a top has taken place, something seen quite unlikely at the time being.

In the weekly chart, technical indicators maintain their upward momentum within overbought territory, with the next big technical hurdle at 1.1800, the 200 SMA in the mentioned time frame and a probable bullish target on an extension beyond 1.1713, 2015 yearly high. In the same chart, the 20 SMA is crossing above the 100 SMA, both far below the current level, supporting the bullish bias. In the daily chart, technical indicators also maintain their bullish stance in overbought levels, but a bullish 20 DMA leads the way higher, acting as a dynamic support. A downward corrective movement is not out of the table, giving the extreme readings, but the pair can resume its advance after correcting down to the mentioned supports.

Sentiment towards the American dollar has suffered a big deterioration this week and according to the FXStreet Forecast poll, as for the upcoming week, is seen shedding ground against all of its major rivals.

In the case of the EUR/USD, however, bulls are a limited majority, with 58% of the polled investors expecting an advance in the next seven days, and 55% being bullish in the 1-month view. Bears increase to 50% in the three-month view, but the average target is then 1.1514, roughly 300 pips higher than what the market was expecting last week. This last figure and percentage, is clearly indicating that the market is losing faith in the greenback in the longer term, first time this year.

Even the Pound is seen advancing against the dollar during the next few weeks, with sentiment leaning towards the downside in the three-month view, pretty much, as investors add to the equation Brexit uncertainty. With a few exceptions an in the wider view, the pair is hardly seen at 1.2500 or below at the time being, but gains beyond 1.3200 are also seen limited.

The Bank of Japan also failed to convince investors, as despite their latest dovish stance, the JPY is seen gaining against the greenback. 64% of the polled experts believe that the USD/JPY pair will fall next week, with an average target of 110.86, and the upside limited by 112.00. In the three-month view, the pair is seen barely positive, with bulls accounting just 50%, and the average target then being 112.39, down from last week's 113.62.

