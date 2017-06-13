The EUR/USD pair remains stuck around 1.1200, with markets mixed ahead of Central Banks' meetings, starting with the US Federal Reserve this Wednesday. The Fed is largely expected to raise rates by 25 bps, but there's a lot of uncertainty over what will happen next with rate after that, given softening data ever since the year started.

Data coming from Germany was mixed this morning, with selling prices in wholesale trade rising by less than expected in May, up 3.1% when compared to a year earlier, and down 0.7% in the month. The ZEW Survey showed that sentiment suffered a setback in June, down to 18.6 from previous 20.6, despite the assessment of the current situation improved, with the index up to 88 from previous 83.9. For the EU, economic sentiment surged to 37.7 fr0m previous 35.1, beating expectations of 37.2.

Technically, the 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that the price remains unable to advance beyond the 20 and 100 SMAs, both converging in a tight range in the 1.1220/30 region, although the Momentum indicator heads north above its 100 level, while the RSI turned higher, but stands around 46. Overall, the chart indicates that selling interest is limited, but it would take an upward acceleration through 1.1231, the weekly high, to confirm additional gains towards the 1.1260/80 region.

Below 1.1185, the daily low, the risk turns towards the downside, but only a downward extension through 1.1160 will signal additional slides, with 1.1120 as next bearish target/support.

