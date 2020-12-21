EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2202

US Senators agreed on a historic $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

A new strain of COVID-19 detected in the UK spurred panic in financial markets.

EUR/USD is recovering the ground lost, needs to advance past 1.2225.

The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.2129 this Monday, amid a risk-off mood spurred by UK news. Investors rushed into the greenback after the UK announced a much more contagious coronavirus strain and announced tougher restrictions in the country. Additionally, the lack of Brexit progress fueled the pound’s sell-off, favoring the greenback’s rally.

On a positive note, US Senators agreed on a historic $900 billion coronavirus relief package and will vote on a proposed bill this Monday, alongside government funding for a whole year. The news fell short of offsetting the ruling panic, although demand for the greenback eased and majors are bouncing from intraday lows.

The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer today. The US has just published the November Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which came in at 0.27 from 1.01 in the previous month. The EU will publish later today the preliminary estimate of December Consumer Confidence, foreseen at -16.8 from -17.6 in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is currently trading in the 1.2190 price zone, recovering part of the lost ground on panic selling. The short-term picture suggests that the pair is not yet out of the woods, as it continues to develop below a now flat 20 SMA. Buying interest, however, surged near a bullish 100 SMA. In the meantime, technical indicators have lost their bearish momentum but hold within negative levels. The mentioned 20 SMA provides dynamic resistance around 1.2225, with potential gains limited as long as the price remains below it.

Support levels: 1.2170 1.2120 1.2080

Resistance levels: 1.2225 1.2260 1.2300