EUR/USD Forecast: NFP will likely be about wages

The EUR/USD pair holds to its weekly gains, trading around the 1.0600 level ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Stocks in Asian and in Europe are in the red, and besides against the common currency, the dollar has posted modest recoveries after plummeting on Thursday. German's Factory Orders fell in November by 2.5%, worse than the 2.3% decline expected, with the YoY reading standing at 3.0% against previous 6.3%. Retail Sales in the country during the same month fell by 1.8%, although the negative readings from two months ago were offset but recent releases.

Anyway, the market is waiting for the US Nonfarm Payroll report: the US economy is expected to have created at 175K new jobs last December, whilst the unemployment rate is expected to have ticked higher from 4.6% to 4.7%. Wages, as usual lately will take center stage after disappointing November figures, foreseen up 0.3% in the month, against previous 0.1% decline, as a recovery in salaries will help the FED to accelerate the pace of hiking this 2017.

It's good to remember that, due to seasonally hiring during December, this particular month's data tend to be upbeat. A reading in line with expectations, with higher than-expected wages it's what it takes to put the greenback back in the bullish track. An scenario with soft jobs' creation and another month of poor growth in wages, will likely trigger a longer-lasting downward correction in the greenback.

The key levels to watch are the 1.0560/70 Fibonacci support towards the downside, as the level stands for the 23.6% retracement of the November/December daily slide. Below it, the pair has room to return to 1.0500 first, and 1.0445 later on the day.

The immediate resistance on the other hand comes at 1.0615, Thursday's high, followed by 1.0650, December 29th high. An advance beyond this last will open doors for a test of the 1.0710 region, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline.

