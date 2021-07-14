EUR/USD Forecast: Next stop, 1.17? Powerful Powell holds the keys to next moves

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.18 after high US inflation figures and a soft bond auction.

Fed Chair Powell's testimony is critical to the next moves.

Below the surface, the Delta variant is dollar positive.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the pair.

Is the US economy overheating? That is the question for investors worldwide after America reported surprisingly strong inflation figures. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell has the final say – as his reactions are what matter most to markets – and he takes the stage later in the day.

Why did the dollar rise?

The headline US Consumer Price Index hit 5.4% YoY in June and Core CPI 4.5% – the latter a multi-decade high. These figures exceeded expectations and raised the chances that the Fed tapers down its bond-buying scheme – printing fewer dollars and making the currency more valuable. The next step would be raising interest rates.

However, after the initial knee-jerk upward reaction, the greenback cooled down as investors dug into the details. Once again, prices of used cars were responsible for roughly one-third of the increase – related to the low supply of new cars, a result of the global chip shortage. Airfares, hotel stays, apparel, and car rentals also shot higher. All are components related to the rapid reopening, which supports the theory that price rises are transitory.

The trigger that pushed EUR/USD to the lowest since April was a 30-year Treasury bond auction. A lack of demand resulted in a higher yield on long-term debt, boosting yields on all bonds and supporting the dollar.

That distinction between the reaction to inflation and that to the bond auction is critical ahead of Powell's testimony.

See Inflation Analysis: Dollar selling opportunity? Fed could shrug off clunker-driven CPI

All eyes on Powell

The Fed Chair could still knock the greenback down by insisting that price rises are transitory. The bank has two mandates, the second being employment, and there he could also reiterate that millions are still out of work and that "substantial further progress" is needed before tapering bond buys.

On the other hand, Powell could return to his relatively hawkish stance in June, when he opened the door to the chance that inflation is here to stay if he sees the data differently. Overall, he holds the keys to the next moves.

The Fed Chair's focus is on employment and inflation, but he will likely speak about the broader economy impacted by the reopening – and risks to that revival. The Delta covid variant is spreading in some parts of the US, with infections double the low levels they hit two weeks ago. If he flags that as a risk that could delay tapering, the greenback could fall.

After the dust settles in the US, the focus could shift back to Europe's Delta wave – hurting the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal more than others– but spreading also in Germany and France. Eventually, it could weigh on the euro while the dollar could benefit from safe-haven flows. However, that is for another day, after the Powell effect fades.

All in all, EUR/USD has room to recover, but it all depends on the all-powerful Fed Chair.

See Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar has tumbled below the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and momentum has flipped to the downside. The Relative Strength Index bounced off the 30 level – thus moving away from oversold territory. Overall, bears are in control.

Support awaits at the new multi-month low of 1.1772, followed by 1.1740 and then 1.17 – levels last seen early in the spring.

Some resistance is at 1.1810, which was a low point in June. It is followed by 1.1825, which was a swing low early in July, and the by 1.1885.