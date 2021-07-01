EUR/USD Forecast: New month, new and old reasons to fall, levels to watch

- EUR/USD has been extending its dollar-driven falls into the new quarter.
- US data and fears of the Delta variant could push the pair further down.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing euro/dollar is not oversold just yet.
End-of-month flows to hit the dollar? Not this time. King Dollar has proven resilient also amid frenetic moves typical to the season. On the contrary – the greenback has been gaining further ground, pushing EUR/USD to levels last seen in early April.
The Federal Reserve's hawkish shift in June continues underpinning the dollar, and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan's latest comments served as a reminder of this change. Kaplan wants to begin reducing the bank's $120 billion/month bond-buying program. He used to be the lone voice supporting tighter policy, but he was joined by others, most recently Christopher Waller earlier this week.
Economic data is also keeping the greenback in the green. On Wednesday, ADP's private-sector jobs report beat estimates with 692,000. While investors are aware that the correlation between the payroll firm's figures and the official ones is week, it adds support.
The focus on Thursday is the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for June – the last hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls. The headline statistics is set to hold above 60, reflecting the rapid recovery, and investors will watch the employment component as a hint toward the NFP.
On the other hand, the Prices Paid component, which represents inflation expectations, could ease from the record highs and weigh on the greenback. However, it may be drowned out by other greenback-positive factors. Weekly jobless claims are set to drop below 400,000 for the week that ended on June 25.
Speculation ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls figures could trigger choppy moves. Once again, economists are projecting a relatively high number, which could turn into a source of disappointment. However, any dollar drop might come only in response to the NFP, not beforehand.
In the old continent, Markit's manufacturing PMIs have broadly exceeded estimates, providing some support to the common currency. On the other hand, fears of the Delta covid variant – which is highly contagious – are weighing on sentiment. Europeans' cherished summer vacations may suffer setbacks.
All in all, Thursday will probably see additional falls for the currency pair.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is hovering around the lowest levels since early April, as the four-hour chart shows. Momentum is to the downside and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 30, thus outside oversold conditions. Bears are in control.
Immediate support is at the daily low of 1.1837, followed by 1.1825, which caped the currency pair in April. Further down, 1.1780 1.1735 and 1.17 all played a role early in the spring and may come into the limelight if the downtrend extends.
Some resistance is at 1.1885, which provided support early in the week. It is followed by 1.1910, which is where the 50 Simple Moving Average hits the price. Further above, 1.1950 and 1.1975 are the next levels to watch.
