EUR/USD Forecast: neutral, waiting for a trigger

The EUR/USD pair continues trading uneventfully around the 1.0700 level, although the greenback is softer after London's opening. Multiple Central Banks' decisions alongside with the US Nonfarm Payroll report release this Friday keeps investors in wait-and-see mode, alongside with the huge uncertainty surrounding the new US administration. It has been a week since Trump took over the office, and there was not a single day without a surprise announcement that affected the financial world.

So far today, Germany released its Retail Sales figures for December that fell by 0.9% when compared to November. The YoY reading came in at -1.1%, with the surprise drop attributed by analyst to the terror attack in Berlin around Christmas date. The EU will release its preliminary Q4 GDP alongside with January preliminary inflation figures in an hour, and worse-than-expected readings can send the pair back towards the 1.0650 region. In the US, the most relevant piece of data will be January Consumer Confidence.

The EUR/USD pair technical intraday bias is neutral according to the 4 hours chart, with the price hovering around the 1.0690 region, and technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. The price is a few pips above a bearish 20 SMA, but unable to rally beyond it and a key Fibonacci resistance around 1.0710, but the 100 SMA maintains its bullish slope in the 1.0660 region.

The 1.0650 region is the immediate short term support, followed by 1.0610. Further declines below 1.0600 will open doors for a downward extension towards 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline. To the upside, the pair has topped at 1.0740 this week, and around 1.0770 the previous one, which means that only beyond this last the pair can possible gain some bullish traction towards the 1.0800/40 price zone.

