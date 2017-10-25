EUR/USD Forecast: neutral stance persists, US Durable Goods to make some noise

German's business confidence reaches record highs.

US Durable Goods Orders next in line, but pre-ECB's wait-and-see stance to prevail.

The EUR/USD pair continues trading mute around the 1.1760 level, as investors keep waiting for the ECB's monetary policy announcement, ignoring pretty much everything else. So far this week, data released have been EUR supportive, and today's German IFO survey added to the positive outlook for the region, as it indicated that business confidence rose to a record high in October after falling for two months in-a-row. The index reached 116.7, up from September's revised 115.3 and above market's expectations of 115.2. Both, the assessment of the current situation and expectations rose above expected, coming in at 124.8 and 109.1 respectively. Still pending of release are US Durable Goods Orders and New Home sales for September, being the first the most relevant.

The short-term technical picture remains neutral, as, in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below its moving averages, now hovering with a bearish 20 SMA which extended its decline below the larger ones. Indicators in the mentioned chart have turned flat around their mid-lines, indicating no certain directional strength. The pair topped at 1.1792 on Wednesday, yet a more relevant resistance comes at the 1.1820/30 region, the level the pair needs to regain to have chances of gaining further. Beyond it, 1.1860 and 1.1900 are the next resistances. The immediate support is 1.1720, with a break below the level supporting additional slides, first to 1.1690 and 1.1660.

