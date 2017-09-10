EUR/USD Forecast: neutral short-term, bears ruling the wider view

The week starts in slow motion, with a holiday in Japan keeping majors within limited ranges, and the EUR/USD pair confined to a tight range around the 1.1730 level. Despite headlines on Friday suggesting a possible missile test from North Korea, no big news came during the weekend. Still risk-averse sentiment dominated the Asian session, with safe-haven gold being the most notorious mover.

In the data front, Germany just released its August Industrial Production figures, which came in better-than-expected. production in industry was up by 2.6% from the previous month on a price, seasonally and working day adjusted basis according to the official release, against the 0.7% expected. Compared to a year earlier, production grew by 4.7%. Also, the EU Sentix investors confidence index hit a 10-year high of 29.7, beating expectations of 28.5. Given that the US and Canadian markets will be closed due to local holidays, majors will likely spent the rest of the day ranging, ahead of more relevant releases later this week.

From a technical point of view, the price remains stuck around the 23.6% retracement of the April/September rally around 1.1730, and long term, the risk is towards the downside, as the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, whist technical indicators continue heading south within negative territory. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart also keeps a neutral-to-bearish bias prevails, as the price battles with a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold below their mid-lines.

The immediate resistance comes at 1.1780 ahead of a more relevant region at 1.1820/30. Gains beyond this last seem unlikely at this point, but if the pair manages to advance beyond it, the upside will begin looking more constructive. The daily low has been set at 1.1719, becoming then the immediate support ahead of 1.1695, and 1.1660.

