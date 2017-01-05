EUR/USD Forecast: neutral ahead of US PCE inflation
The EUR/USD pair trades within a tight 30 pips range ever since the day started, as a holiday in Europe and cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting later this week keep investors side-lined. The greenback ticked higher early London, but the movement was little significant, and quickly reverted.
The US session will bring a speech from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, who will speak at the Milken Conference, and Personal Income and Spending figures, with the main focus in the PCE price index, the Fed's favorite inflation measure. Core PCE is expected to have fallen by 0.1% in March against February 0.2% advance, while yearly basis, the previous figure stands at 1.8%. Better-than-expected readings could support the greenback, albeit no significant breakouts are to be expected.
From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair presents a neutral stance, as the price still hovers around its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. The 1.0850/60 region is the immediate support, followed by 1.0820, past week low. To the upside, selling interest is aligned between 1.0930 and 1.0950, with a break beyond this last opening doors for an extension up to 1.1000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.