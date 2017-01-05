EUR/USD Forecast: neutral ahead of US PCE inflation

The EUR/USD pair trades within a tight 30 pips range ever since the day started, as a holiday in Europe and cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting later this week keep investors side-lined. The greenback ticked higher early London, but the movement was little significant, and quickly reverted.

The US session will bring a speech from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, who will speak at the Milken Conference, and Personal Income and Spending figures, with the main focus in the PCE price index, the Fed's favorite inflation measure. Core PCE is expected to have fallen by 0.1% in March against February 0.2% advance, while yearly basis, the previous figure stands at 1.8%. Better-than-expected readings could support the greenback, albeit no significant breakouts are to be expected.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair presents a neutral stance, as the price still hovers around its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. The 1.0850/60 region is the immediate support, followed by 1.0820, past week low. To the upside, selling interest is aligned between 1.0930 and 1.0950, with a break beyond this last opening doors for an extension up to 1.1000.

View live chart of the EUR/USD