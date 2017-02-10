EUR/USD Forecast: nearing last week's low

The EUR/USD pair is being affected by political jitters at the beginning of the week, for a second consecutive one, this time affected by the outcome of the Catalonian referendum, a large region from Spain that voted to become independent from the country. The referendum was illegal according to the central government, resulting in hundreds of injured, as voters clashed with the police. The situation in Spain could escalate to become an EU crisis, particularly if the region declares its independence.

In the data front, the revision of September Markit manufacturing PMIs in the region confirmed that growth was solid at the beginning of the third quarter, despite the initial estimate for the EU suffered a downward revision to 58.1 from previous 58.2. Later on the day, attention will center in the revisions of US official and Markit manufacturing PMIs.

The pair is trading at 1.1743 early Europe, and technically favored towards the downside as it keeps retreating from the 50% retracement of last week's decline, at 1.1825, now below 23.6% retracement and pointing to retest the low at 1.1716. In the 4 hours chart, the price has broken below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators gain bearish strength, the Momentum within neutral territory and the RSI at 35, this last supporting the bearish extension. Below the mentioned low, the pair has room to extend its decline down to 1.1660, August monthly low. A break through this last will put the pair under further pressure ahead.

To the upside, 1.1770 is the immediate resistance, ahead of the 1.1820/30 price zone. Selling interest around this last is strong now, with chances of further gains beyond it unlikely for today.

