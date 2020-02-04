EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1049

EU Producer Prices remained stable in December, depressed long-term.

Equities continue to advance despite coronavirus, inverted yield-curve.

EUR/USD continues to lose bullish momentum, pressure mounts.

The EUR/USD pair is under selling pressure this Tuesday, as the greenback retains its strength, appreciating against most major rivals. The market mood improved on Monday, following the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI leading to gains in Wall Street, later replicated by Asian and European equities. However, negative-risk factors remain in the background. The coronavirus outbreak keeps spreading outside China and is nowhere its zenith. A part of the US yield curve inverted amid fears triggering demand for safety, reviving speculation of recession. The pause in risk-off trading could be easily reverted.

As for data, the EU released Industrial Producer Prices for December, which remained stable monthly basis, and unchanged at -0.7% YoY. After Wall Street’s opening, the US will release the January ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, previously at 39.1, and December Factory Orders, seen up by 1.2%, following a -0.7% reading in November.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1050, not far from a daily low of 1.1042. It has held above the weekly low of 1.1035, which also stands for the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline. The pair is neutral, according to the 4-hour chart, as it is struggling with a bullish 20 SMA, while below the larger ones, which maintain their bearish slopes. The Momentum indicator heads nowhere, just above its mid-line, while the RSI slowly turns south at around its mid-line. Chances of a steeper decline will increase on a break below 1.1020, while gains beyond 1.1100 seem quite unlikely at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1020 1.0980 1.0950

Resistance levels: 1.1100 1.1145 1.1190