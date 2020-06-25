EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1204

Risk-off rules amid rising coronavirus cases in the US boost the greenback.

US Durable Goods Orders jumped by 15.8% in May, weekly unemployment claims printed 1.48M.

EUR/USD nears its recent lows and a critical Fibonacci support level.

The EUR/USD pair remained under selling pressure throughout the first half of the day, piercing the 1.1200 figure on the back of risk-aversion and ahead of US data releases. Stocks came under selling pressure on Wednesday, with fears mounting after the US reported the largest one-day number of new coronavirus cases, spurring concerns about the economic health of the country. The longer the pandemic remains out of control, the longer will be the economic comeback.

European indexes pared their slumps and bounced a bit on headlines reporting that the ECB has introduced a new repo facility for central banks outside the Union, mean to address liquidity needs within the ongoing crisis.

US macroeconomic figures were pretty encouraging, as Durable Goods Orders came in at 15.8% in May, much better than anticipated, while Q1 GDP was confirmed at -5.0%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 19 were above expected, at 1.48M, while the Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ended June 12 improved to 19.552 M. The news had a limited impact on the dollar, which retains its strength against most of its major rivals.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1200 ahead of the US opening, approaching a critical Fibonacci support at 1.1170, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is below its 20 and 100 SMA, which hover around the immediate Fibonacci resistance at 1.1270. Technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, supporting a bearish extension, particularly if the pair breaks below the mentioned support.

Support levels: 1.1170 1.1125 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1230 1.1270 1.1310