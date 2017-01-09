EUR/USD Forecast: near-term top in place? all eyes on NFP

A combination of strong US Dollar recovery move and news report that ECB officials remained concerned over the EUR's recent strength weighed heavily on the EUR/USD major on Thursday. The market even shrugged off a slightly better-than-expected flash Euro-zone CPI print and continued sliding closer to the 1.1800 handle. Later during the NY session, the greenback lost its upside momentum and helped the pair to recover sharply, back above the 1.1900 mark.

The up-move seems to have stalled at a previous strong support, now turned resistance near the 1.1920-25 region as investors seemed to refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the keenly watched US NFP report.

On the 4-hour chart, short-term technical indicators have started drifting into bearish territory. This coupled with the pair's inability to extend its up-move back beyond 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1662-1.2070 recent up-move could be the first signs of near-term top formation and reinforces possibilities of some additional selling pressure to emerge in the near-term.

Hence, a decisive break back below 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1870-65 region should drag the pair back towards 1.1825-20 support area (61.8% level). A follow through selling pressure would turn the pair vulnerable to extend the corrective slide towards 1.1775 intermediate level en-route 1.1740-35 strong horizontal support.

On the upside, sustained momentum back above the 1.1915-25 hurdle is likely to accelerate the up-move back towards the 1.1975-80 horizontal resistance before the pair eventually darts back towards reclaiming the key 1.20 psychological mark.