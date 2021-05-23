EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2180

US Federal Reserve officials hint on tightening discussions amid heating inflation.

Markit May PMIs showed a notable improvement in the European services sector.

EUR/USD could fall in the near term, has a critical support level at 1.2110.

The EUR/USD pair closed the week with modest gains at 1.2180. The dollar appreciated following upbeat US data and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggesting a sooner rather than later discussion on tapering amid signs of heating inflation. On Friday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said that he is worried about inflation getting entrenched, while Philadelphia Fed Patrick Harker noted that the Fed should start discussing tightening. Wall Street struggled to post gains, despite reports indicating economic progress, ending the day mixed.

Data wise, Markit published the preliminary estimates of its May PMIs. In the US, manufacturing output jumped to 61.5, while the services index printed a whopping 70.1. European figures released earlier in the day were also above expected, with a notable improvement in the services sector. Several European countries will celebrate a holiday this Monday, which means the macroeconomic calendar will be reduced to some minor US data.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

According to the daily chart, the EUR/USD pair has limited bearish potential. It remains well above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at around 1.2110, which advances beyond the longer ones, providing dynamic support. Technical indicators turned lower but remain within positive levels and well above their midlines. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators recover modestly from intraday lows, holding within negative levels and maintaining the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2160 1.2110 1.2070

Resistance levels: 1.2200 1.2245 1.2290