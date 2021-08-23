EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1731

Growth in the EU continues, although the rate of expansion has slightly cooled.

Market players try to assess the latest coronavirus developments in the US.

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1700, but its bullish potential is limited.

The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1733, as demand for safe-haven assets, the dollar included, receded. Stocks are up, as the worsening situation in the US due to the spread of the Delta variant may force the Fed to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. Equities advance on relief, while government bond yields advanced, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note currently at 1.27%.

Markit published the preliminary estimates of its August PMIs for the EU, which showed that business activity in the area continued to grow, although the rate of expansion has slightly cooled. “ Service sector growth exceeded that of manufacturing for the first time since the pandemic, buoyed by the further reopening of the economy,” the report reads. The Services PMI printed at 59.7, while the manufacturing index resulted in 61.5, both missing expectations.

The US Markit PMIs will be published after Wall Street’s opening. The country will also release July Existing Home Sales. So far, the US has published the July Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which resulted in 0.53, better than the previous -0.01.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view and according to the daily chart, the EUR/USD pair is bullish in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price advanced after nearing a bullish 20 SMA, which has crossed above the 100 SMA. Meanwhile, the pair is struggling around a directionless 200 SMA while technical indicators advance within positive levels. Further gains are likely should the pair advance beyond 1.1750, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1700 1.1660 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1750 1.1790 1.1820