EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1731
- Growth in the EU continues, although the rate of expansion has slightly cooled.
- Market players try to assess the latest coronavirus developments in the US.
- EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1700, but its bullish potential is limited.
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1733, as demand for safe-haven assets, the dollar included, receded. Stocks are up, as the worsening situation in the US due to the spread of the Delta variant may force the Fed to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. Equities advance on relief, while government bond yields advanced, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note currently at 1.27%.
Markit published the preliminary estimates of its August PMIs for the EU, which showed that business activity in the area continued to grow, although the rate of expansion has slightly cooled. “ Service sector growth exceeded that of manufacturing for the first time since the pandemic, buoyed by the further reopening of the economy,” the report reads. The Services PMI printed at 59.7, while the manufacturing index resulted in 61.5, both missing expectations.
The US Markit PMIs will be published after Wall Street’s opening. The country will also release July Existing Home Sales. So far, the US has published the July Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which resulted in 0.53, better than the previous -0.01.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view and according to the daily chart, the EUR/USD pair is bullish in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price advanced after nearing a bullish 20 SMA, which has crossed above the 100 SMA. Meanwhile, the pair is struggling around a directionless 200 SMA while technical indicators advance within positive levels. Further gains are likely should the pair advance beyond 1.1750, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.1700 1.1660 1.1620
Resistance levels: 1.1750 1.1790 1.1820
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through
Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.