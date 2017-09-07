EUR/USD Forecast: near-term bullish bias remains
On Friday, the EUR/USD pulled back from post-NFP swing high closer to over one-year highs and retreated back below the 1.1400 handle. The pair, however, has managed to bounce off its immediate support near 1.1380 level marked by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1172-1.1445 latest up-move as the recent ECB “taper tantrum” continued lending support to the shared currency.
With short-term technical indicators still holding in positive territory, the pair seems to make a fresh attempt towards challenging yearly tops resistance near mid-1.1400s. The momentum could further get extended towards 1.1480 resistance, representing 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the mentioned up-move and subsequent retracement, above which a fresh leg of up-move should lift the pair beyond the key 1.1500 psychological mark towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.1530-35 region.
Conversely, weakness below 1.1380 immediate support, leading to a subsequent drop below 1.1360 horizontal level, would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards testing 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1300 round figure mark. A convincing break below the said handle would negate any near-term positive bias and open room for additional near-term corrective slide towards the 1.1200 mark with some intermediate support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.1275-70 region.
