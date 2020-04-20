EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders

- EUR/USD regained some positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD downtick.
- Concerns over the coronavirus crisis kept a lid on any strong follow-through move up.
The EUR/USD pair gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and snapping two consecutive days of losing streak amid a modest US dollar pullback. US President Donald Trump laid down new guidelines for the reopening of the US economy and boosted investors' confidence. Improving global risk sentiment was evident from a bullish mood around equity markets and eventually weighed on the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart.
Meanwhile, the early optimism over the treatment for COVID-19 virus turned out to be short-lived after Gilead Sciences issued a note of caution on their antiviral drug Remdesivir. This comes amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and kept a lid on any strong follow-through. The pair staged a goodish bounce from near two-week lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained capped below the 1.0900 round-figure mark.
On the economic data front, the final Eurozone consumer inflation figures came in to show that the headline CPI rose 0.7% YoY in March, matching the flash estimates. The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus as the key focus remained on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. Nevertheless, the pair ended the week in the red, just above mid-1.0800s and held steady near the mentioned region through the Asian session on Monday.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics. Given that the market sentiment remains fragile, the USD might continue to benefit from its status as the global reserve currency and continue exerting some downward pressure on the major. Hence, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further downside.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair las week confirmed a break through a multi-week-old ascending trend-line support extending from YTD lows set in March. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through weakness below the 1.0815-1.0810 region before positioning for any further depreciating move. Below the said support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards monthly lows, around the 1.0770-65 region, before eventually falling further towards testing sub-1.0700 levels.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.0900 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying might trigger a short-covering move, albeit seems more likely to confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near 50-day SMA, currently around the 1.0960 region. That said, a convincing break through might negate the bearish outlook and set the stage for a move beyond the key 1.10 psychological mark.
