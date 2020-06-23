EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term bias shifts back in favour of bulls ahead of Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD staged a solid bounce on Monday amid a broad-based USD selloff.

The risk-on mood, sliding US bond yields undermined the safe-haven USD.

The pair held steady above mid-1.1200s ahead of the flash Eurozone PMIs.

The EUR/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on the first day of a new trading week and rallied around 100 pips from two-week lows to snap four consecutive days of losing streak. The US dollar struggled to hold its ground, instead, witness a dramatic turnaround from three-week tops and was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some short-covering move around the major. The global financial markets remained resilient despite concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections. The risk-on mood kept a lid on safe-haven demand, which coupled with sliding US Treasury bond yields undermined sentiment surrounding the USD.

The USD bulls failed to gain any respite following the release of weaker-than-expected Existing Home Sales data, which dropped 9.7% in May. The reading marked a modest recovery from the previous month's contraction by 17.8% but missed consensus estimates pointing to a 3% fall. On the other hand, the shred currency was further supported by the Eurozone Consumer Confidence Index, which improved to -14.7 in June from the previous month's reading of -18.8. Nevertheless, the pair ended near the top end of its daily trading range and climbed to near one-week tops during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The pair held steady above mid-1.1200s as market participants now look forward to the flash version of the Eurozone PMI prints for June. The data will give investors a better idea of how the region's economy is performing following the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns. This, in turn, will influence the common currency and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair just broke out of the descending wedge pattern and was seen hovering around the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.0775-1.1423 positive move. Some follow-through strength will reaffirm the upside break and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 1.1300 round-figure mark en-route the 1.1325 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned barriers has the potential to lift the pair back towards the 1.1400 mark. A subsequent positive move might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a move towards testing YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1200 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level around the 1.1175-70 region. Failure to defend the mentioned supports might prompt some fresh technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.1135-30 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 50% Fibo. level near the 1.1100 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.1030-25 region.