EUR/USD came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.

Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic benefitted the USD.

Bulls remained on the defensive on Thursday as the focus shifts to the US weekly jobless claims.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday. The pair faced rejection from the vicinity of the key 1.10 psychological mark, or two-week tops and the intraday downfall fall was sponsored by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. The global risk sentiment took a hit in the middle of the week after the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic could cause the world economy to shrink by 3% in 2020, the biggest collapse since the Great Depression. The global flight to the safety provided a goodish lift to the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some heavy pressure on the major.

The USD maintained its strong bid tone following the disappointing release of the US macro data, which further fueled fears that damage to the economy from the virus outbreak will be deep and protracted. In fact, the US monthly retail sales plunged 8.7% in March and industrial production recorded the steepest decline since early 1946. Meanwhile, the risk-off mood-led decline in the US Treasury bond yields did little to curb the USD strength. However, a modest intraday recovery in the US equity markets led to a modest USD pullback from highs and assisted the pair to rebound over 50 pips from near one-week lows.

The attempted recovery lacked any strong follow-through and the pair ran into some fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday as investors remain concerned that extended COVID-19-induced lockdowns could lead to a deeper economic slowdown than previously forecasted. The pair slipped back below the 1.0900 round-figure mark as market participants now look forward to the Eurozone industrial production data for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the usual initial weekly jobless claims data from the US will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to find acceptance above 50-day SMA and a subsequent slide to the lower end of its weekly trading range points to the emergence of some fresh selling pressure. Some follow-through weakness below a 3-1/2 week ascending trend-line support, currently near the 1.0865-60 region, will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a fall back towards the 1.0800 mark. Bears might then aim towards testing sub-1.0700 levels in the near-term.

On the flip side, the 1.0900 mark now seems to act as immediate resistance and is followed by the 1.0935-40 supply zone. A sustained strength above the mentioned resistance levels now seems to assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.10 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, near the 1.1055-60 region.