The US Dollar had a rather mixed session on Tuesday, albeit gained some traction against its European counterpart. As traders returned after an extended weekend in the US and UK, growing concerns about a full-blown between the world's two largest economies turned out to be one of the key factors that benefitted the greenback. The recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions showed no signs of easing after the US President Donald Trump said that he was not ready to make a deal with China yet.

On the economic data front, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index climbed to 134.1 in May and remained supportive of the USD bid tone. Meanwhile, the US Treasury bond yields resumed the recent decline and tumbled to the lowest level since September 2017 though was not reflecting much in the USD price action. On the other hand, the fall in German bond yields affected the shared currency in a negative manner, which coupled with concerns over Italy’s fiscal health further collaborated to the EUR/USD pair's downfall on Tuesday.

The pair did attempt a modest bounce during the Asian session on Wednesday but lacked any strong follow-through. In absence of any major market moving economic releases, a scheduled speech by Deutsche Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann might influence the common currency and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favor of bearish traders. Sustained weakness below mid-1.1100s will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 1.1100 round figure mark before eventually dropping to test a near five-month-old descending trend-channel support, closer to the key 1.1000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.1200 handle and is closely followed by 50-day SMA, around the 1.1220 region, above which a bout of short-covering might lift the pair towards testing the top end of the descending channel, currently near the 1.1280-90 region. Only a convincing break through the mentioned channel resistance will negate the near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further recovery in the near-term.