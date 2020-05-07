EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term bias might have already shifted back in favour of bears

The German court ruling continued taking its toll on the shared currency on Wednesday.

Sustained USD buying further contributed to EUR/USD's slide for the third straight day.

The US jobless claims and the ECB President Lagarde's speech eyed for a fresh impetus.

The US dollar remained in demand on Wednesday and continued exerting downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair for the third consecutive session. The USD uptick lacked any fresh catalyst, instead was fueled by concerns over worsening US-China relations. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his aggressive criticism of China, while President Donald Trump said that he was closely watching to see if China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase 1 trade deal. This comes on the back of Trump's recent threat to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods in retaliation to its mishandling of the virus outbreak at the early stage.

On the other hand, the shared currency was being weighed down by the top German court ruling on Tuesday, which raised uncertainty about Germany's participation in the ECB’s bond-buying program aimed at cushioning the economic blow from the coronavirus. The already weaker sentiment surrounding the euro deteriorated further after the European Commission – in its latest economic forecasts for the region – warned about the deepest economic downturn in history. On the economic data front, worse-than-anticipated March German Factory Orders, which plunged 15.6% MoM and 16% YoY, did little to lend any support to the common currency.

From the US, the ADP report showed a historic loss of over 20 million private-sector jobs in April, reflecting the full impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. The data, however, did little to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback, instead a turnaround in the US equity markets further benefitted its safe-haven status and drag the pair to near two-week lows, below the 1.0800 mark. The pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating around the mentioned level through the Asian session on Thursday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims from the US. This along with a scheduled speech by the ECB President Christine Lagarde will influence the pair and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight break through an important resistance breakpoint turned support, and a subsequent fall below the 1.0800 round-figure mark might have shifted the bias back in favour of bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below the 1.0775 level will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the weakening trend back towards the 1.0700 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards retesting YTD lows, around the 1.0635 area.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront fresh supply near the 1.0820 region, above which the momentum could get extended towards the 1.0855-60 horizontal resistance. Some follow-through buying might assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.0900 round-figure mark. A convincing break through the mentioned barriers will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move towards the key 1.10 psychological mark, with some intermediate resistance near the 1.0970-75 region.