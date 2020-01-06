EUR/USD Forecast: Muddled in Mid-East tensions and has room to fall

- EUR/USD has kicked off a busy week with caution amid growing Mid-East tensions.
- Services PMIs from both sides of the Atlantic are also set to move markets.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing that bears lead over bulls.
President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with "disproportionate strikes" – and EUR/USD traders are cautious about the next moves.
Following America's killing of Qassem Suleimani, a top Iranian general, tensions in the Middle East remain elevated. The safe-haven US dollar remains in demand while oil prices are surging. Higher petrol prices and an outright war may hurt the global economy.
Trump also threatened Iraq with sanctions, after the war-torn country's parliament passed a bill calling for the exit of US troops from its territory. Suleimani's killing took place in Baghdad's airport, where the general was reportedly on his way to meet the Iraqi PM.
Tehran has yet to respond militarily but announced it would abandon all limits related to the nuclear accord – the JCPOA. The agreement was already in tatters after Washington abandoned it in 2018.
Outside the Middle East
While euro/dollar has been on the back foot due to the crisis, the greenback suffered a blow on Friday, following the weak US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. The forward-looking gauge dropped to 47.2 points – the worst since 2009. Moreover, the figure serves as a warning sign ahead of Friday's all-important Non-Farm Payrolls.
Markit's final Services PMI for the US is set to confirm the initial read of 52.2 points – reflecting moderate growth in America's largest sector. Earlier, figures for the old continent are projected to be similar, with the all eurozone statistic set to hit 52.4 points. Any score above 50 reflects expansion.
A busy week awaits traders, with European inflation figures and a full buildup to Friday's US jobs report standing out. Moreover, this is the first full week of the year, with traders fully returning from their holidays.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar continues suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average. However, the world's most popular currency pair is holding above the 100 and 200 SMAs.
Overall, bears are in the lead.
Support awaits at 1.1145, which was a swing high before Christmas. It is followed by 1.1125, a swing low from Friday, and then by 1.1105, which as both resistance and support in December. 1.1065 and 1.1040 are next.
Resistance awaits at 1.1180, a swing high from Friday, and then by 1.12, which provided support in the dying days of 2020. 1.1230 and 1.1240 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
