EUR/USD Forecast: move beyond 1.15 mark still seems a distinct possibility

The EUR/USD pair retreated from fresh yearly tops and slipped below the 1.1400 handle in a volatile trade on Wednesday. The pair faced rejection just ahead of the 1.15 psychological mark and the pull-back took placed from 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.1172-1.1445 up-move and subsequent retracement. The pair even failed to benefit from broad based US Dollar weakness and in absence of any major market moving releases from the Euro-zone, profit taking could have been the only reason for yesterday's slide.

The pair regained some fresh traction during Asian session on Thursday and is now holding comfortably above the mentioned handle amid some follow through greenback selling interest. Today's US economic docket features the release of PPI print and would be looked upon for some trading impetus ahead of Fedspeaks and Friday's important US macro data - monthly retail sales and the latest inflation figures.

With short-term technical indicators still holding in positive territory, the pair seems more likely to resume with its prior appreciating move. Previous highs near 1.1445 level could act as immediate hurdle, above which the pair seems to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.15 handle. A follow through momentum could further get extended towards the next major hurdle near 1.1530-35 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1400 mark remains immediate strong support to defend, which if broken could trigger a near-term corrective slide. A convincing break below the mentioned handle, leading to a subsequent drop below 1.1380 level, is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.1340 intermediate support en-route 1.1300 important support.