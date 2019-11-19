Persistent USD selling helped gain some follow-through traction on Monday.

Not so optimistic US-China trade headlines kept the USD bulls on the defensive.

Investors now look forward to speeches by FOMC members for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair added to last week's late recovery move and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The pair climbed to the 1.1100 neighbourhood or two-week tops and was being supported by some follow-through US Dollar selling bias. The latest optimism over a preliminary US-China trade deal faded rather quickly after CNBC on Monday reported that China is pessimistic about a trade deal with the United States.

Focus remains on trade developments

The latest trade development comes on the back of the US President Donald Trump's denial to rollback tariffs and further raised uncertainty about the next development in trade talks between the world's two largest economies. Continued uncertainty drove investors to traditional safe-haven assets and was evident from a sharp intraday fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive and remained supportive of the pair's positive move.



As investor sentiment turned cautious, the pair finally settled with modest gains for the third consecutive session and held steady through the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the US housing market data, which coupled with scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members, might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the ongoing recovery move stalled near 100-day SMA, which is closely followed by 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1180. Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move back towards the 1.1170-80 heavy supply zone (double-top resistance) en-route the 1.1200 round-figure mark.



On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.1030 region, which coincides with 50% Fibo. level and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Failure to defend the said support might turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark. Some follow-through weakness below the 1.1000-1.0990 region (61.8% Fibo.) now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.0955-50 region before the pair eventually drops to the 1.0900 round-figure mark.