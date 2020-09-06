EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1838
- The US unemployment rate improved to 8.4% in August, much better than anticipated.
- Equities remained under selling pressure partially offsetting the dollar’s strength.
- EUR/USD at risk of extending its decline, critical support at 1.1760.
The EUR/USD pair closed the week in the red, unchanged for a second consecutive day in the 1.1830 price zone. The greenback retained its strength following the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report, which showed that in August, the country recovered 1.37 million jobs, slightly below the 1.4 million expected. Still, almost 300K of those positions were temporary government positions and those workers are scheduled to be laid off at the end of September. The unemployment rate, however, improved to 8.4% much better than the previous 10.2%, while the Labor Force Participation Rate increased by 61.7%.
Wall Street came under selling pressure, despite its European counterparts closing in the green, although government debt yields recovered, offsetting the dollar’s momentum ahead of the close. This Monday, Germany will publish July Industrial Production figures, while US markets will remain closed as the country celebrates Labor Day.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair managed to hold around a flat 20 DMA in the daily chart, although, in the same time-frame, technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes, the Momentum already within negative levels. The 4-hour chart offers an increased bearish potential, as technical indicators pared their recoveries within negative levels, while the pair kept meeting sellers around its 100 SMA, as the 20 SMA accelerates lower above the larger one, and is about to cross below it. The main support continues to be the 1.1760 price zone, where the pair bottomed by the end of August.
Support levels: 1.1810 1.1760 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1890 1.1940 1.2000
