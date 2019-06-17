- The USD rebounds sharply in reaction to Friday's upbeat US retail sales data.
- Escalating geopolitical tensions further benefitted the buck's safe-haven status.
- Traders eye Draghi's speech for some impetus ahead of FOMC on Wednesday.
The US Dollar rebounded sharply on Friday and exerted some heavy pressure on the EUR/USD pair after the latest US economic data suggested that the Fed might not be in a hurry to cut interest rates anytime soon. The headline US monthly retail sales came in slightly weaker-than-expected but the fact that ex-autos and control group sales surpassed market expectations, along with upward revisions of the previous month's readings weakened the case for an immediate rate cut move by the Fed and provided a strong boost to the greenback.
This was followed by better-than-expected Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization figures for May, which coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions, further benefitted the USD's relative safe-haven status and continued dragging the pair through the US trading session on Friday. The pair extended its retracement slide from the 1.1340-50 supply zone and tumbled to the 1.1200 neighbourhood, albeit managed to find some support near 61.8% Fibo. retracement of the 1.1107-1.1348 recent corrective bounce.
The pair held steady near the mentioned handle through the Asian session on Monday and remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics in absence of any major market moving economic releases from the Euro-zone. Later during the early North-American session, the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index for June might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will be on the ECB President Mario Draghi's scheduled speech, which might influence the near-term price dynamics ahead of the next event risk - the keenly awaited FOMC monetary policy update on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the pair's repeated failures to find acceptance above 100-day SMA clearly indicates that the near-term selling bias might still be far from over. A follow-through weakness below the 1.1200 handle will reinforce the bearish outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to aim back towards challenging yearly lows support near the 1.1100 round figure mark with some intermediate support around mid-1.1100s.
On the flip side, the 1.1255 region - marking 38.2% Fibo. retracement level now seems to act as an immediate resistance and is closely followed by 100-day SMA, around the 1.1270-75 zone and the 1.1300 round figure mark. Momentum above the mentioned hurdles could get extended towards the recent swing high, around the 1.1345-50 region, which if cleared decisively will negate the bearish set-up and prompt some aggressive short-covering move in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Double bottom breakout fails ahead of the Fed
The bullish case for EUR/USD has weakened ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision due this Wednesday. The currency pair closed well below 1.1263 on Friday, invalidating the double bottom breakout confirmed on June 6.
GBP/USD consolidates the downside near 1.2600, UK politics in spotlight
Although looming Brexit uncertainty dents investment by firms, the GBP/USD pair manages to take advantage of the recent US Dollar (USD) pullback heading into the London open on Monday.
USD/JPY wavers in range near 108.60 amid risk-on
USD/JPY failed to sustain at higher levels once again and returned to the familiar range around 108.60 amid mixed Asian stocks while higher US equity futures and Treasury yields help keep the minor bids intact ahead of Fed.
Trade War With India Starts: How Trump is Winning the Global War in 10 Tweets
After a year of talks on U.S. barriers to Indian steel and aluminum, India retaliates against Trump. The Hindu reports India to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on 29 U.S. Goods Starting June 16.
Gold: 100-month MA is a level to beat for the bulls
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to cut through key technical line which proved a tough nut to crack in 2018. The yellow metal rose to $1,358 on Friday, but the break above the 100-month MA.