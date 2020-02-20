EUR/USD Forecast: More than a dead-cat bounce? Macron gap closed, coronavirus eyed

EUR/USD has extended its falls, hitting a new 34-month low.

The ECB's minutes, economic divergence, and coronavirus headlines are eyed.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions.

The Macron Gap is finally closed – and that may provide some hope for EUR/USD bulls. The currency pair has been struggling with the economic divergence between the US and the eurozone and closed the hole in the chart dating to April 2017. Back then, the euro jumped over the weekend in which Emmanuel Macron won the first round of France's Presidential elections.

The Macron Gap on the weekly chart

US vs. Europe economic figures

So far, the world's most popular currency pair has experienced only "dead cat bounces" – shortlived and shallow recoveries followed by fresh plunges. Will this time be different?

EUR/USD has room for falls due to more evidence of US economic strength and eurozone weakness. The German GfK Consumer Climate dropped from 9.9 to 9.8 points in February. In America, Housing Starts, Building Permits, and the Producer Price Index all exceeded expectations.

While all these statistics are minor ones, they contribute to exacerbating the euro/dollar's dire situation and affect central banks.

Fed vs. ECB

The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes from the January meeting echoed the message conveyed by officials in recent months – the Fed is on hold. The document revealed a broad consensus for leaving rates unchanged for an extended period, contrary to bond markets' pricing of a rate cut later this year. While some see these protocols as stale, they underpin the dollar.

The European Central Bank also publishes its policy accounts from the latest meeting, dating to last month as well. While the bank left borrowing costs unchanged, it announced a strategic review that may result in a more dovish stance. Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, has recently sought to conclude the long-term exercise sooner than expected, sending a sense of urgency.

Coronavirus impact

The coronavirus outbreak continues dominating the headlines. Most of the time, the dollar benefits from safe-haven concerns, while forecasts for weaker Chinese output are of concern to German exporters. However, the market mood changes frequently, and optimism in Beijing may help the common currency recover.

China has reduced lending costs to households and provided more liquidity to businesses. Is this enough? Markets in Asia have stabilized, but have failed to stage a significant recovery.

On the other hand, the deaths of two passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship – docked in Japan – and the first mortality in South Korea somewhat weigh on the mood. Further headlines are set to move markets.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is below 30 – indicating oversold conditions and a potential upswing. As mentioned earlier, previous falls have proven short-lived. The currency pair continues suffering from downside momentum and trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart.

Support awaits at 1.0777 – the fresh low and the bottom-end of the Macron Gap. It is followed by 1.0720 and 1.0655, both dating back to 2017.

Resistance is at 1.0820, the top end of that gap line, which has capped EUR/USD on Thursday. It is followed by 1.0860, 1.0880, 1.0890, and 1.0620, which have all capped recovery attempts in recent weeks.