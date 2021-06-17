The EUR/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low, heading into the Asian session trading around 1.1910. The pair has reached extreme oversold conditions in the near-term, and a corrective advance is not out of the table, although bears retain control. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has broken below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading south below the longer ones. Technical indicators are bouncing modestly from extreme readings but hold within oversold levels.

The EU published May inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 2% YoY, while the core reading resulted at 1%, slightly better than anticipated. As for the US, the country published the June Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which printed at 30.7, below the 31 expected. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 11 unexpectedly jumped to 412K, worse than the 359K expected. The macroeconomic calendar will include on Friday the German May Producer Price Index and the EU April Current Account. The US won’t publish relevant data.

The EUR/USD pair fell further on Thursday, reaching a daily low of 1.1891, a level that was last seen early in April. The dollar kept ruling on the heels of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, as the central bank surprised with a hawkish stance, hinting at possibly two rate hikes in 2023 while upwardly reviewing its growth and inflation forecasts. Stocks showed a late reaction to the latest Fed’s stance, edging sharply lower during the US afternoon.

