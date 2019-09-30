EUR/USD Forecast: More falls to end a miserable quarter? German inflation is key

EUR/USD has kicked the last day of the third quarter on the back foot.

Concerns about US-Sino relations and German inflation figures dominate trading.

Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses.

The world's most popular currency pair has been unable to enjoy the summer sun – three consecutive months of falls in the third quarter are coming to an end. However, there is little hope for an autumn recovery.

The US has denied that it intends to limit US investments in China or delist Chinese companies from US stock exchanges. The denial came with a caveat – "at the moment" – failing to soothe investors. After several rounds of tariffs and counter-tariffs weighed on markets – and indirectly on the German economy that depends on exports to China – a move to limit investment flows is a dangerous escalation.

Monday is not only the last day of the quarter but also the last day before China goes on a weeklong holiday. High-level officials from the world's largest economies are set to meet next week and will try to make progress toward a deal. Friday's report about potential US curbs to flows has not caused cancelation of the negotiations – at least "at the moment." The risk-off sentiment may weigh on the euro.

President Donald Trump has hit back against his political opponents as he faces an impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives. He called for a treason inquiry against Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, who is one of the key figures in the investigation of Trump.

The president's Twitter rant over the weekend shows that he is under pressure after the revelations in the Ukraine-gate scandal. While the chances of ousting Trump remain slim, markets remain unnerved by the political uncertainty.

Troubles in the old continent

Ahead of further developments in trade and US politics, a critical euro-zone figure is due out. Preliminary German inflation figures for September are expected to show an acceleration in the European standard Consumer Price Index (HICP). Employment figures are also eyed. Earlier, Retail Sales for August marginally missed with an increase of 0.5%.

The continent's largest economy contracted in the second quarter and it may be contracting now. If confirmed, it will enter a technical recession. Mario Draghi, the outgoing President of the European Central Bank, repeated his call for governments to do more and went one step further – calling for a euro-zone budget.

Coordinated fiscal stimulus may boost the euro as it would free the ECB from injecting additional monetary stimulus. However, northern European countries are reluctant to share budgets with southern ones.

All in all, German data and US trade are set to dominate trading today.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD continues suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades under the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – bearish signs. It trades alongside downtrend support and below the broken uptrend resistance line.

EUR/USD has some support at 1.0926, which was the previous 2019 low and a double-bottom. The current 2019 trough of 1.0905 is critical support. Lower, we find 1.0820 and 1.0780, dating back to 2017.

Resistance awaits at 10965, which was a swing high last week and support beforehand. 1.0995 was a cushion earlier in September, and 1.1025 capped EUR/USD twice in recent weeks.